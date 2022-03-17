Missouri Flags to Half Staff For JPD Officer Jake Reed

Missouri Flags to Half Staff For Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Jasper and Newton counties on Friday, March 18, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed.

On March 8, Officer Reed was shot and gravely wounded after responding to a disturbance call at a shopping center. He succumbed to his injuries on March 11 and donated his vital organs to several recipients.

“Less than five years ago, at just 22 years of age, Jake Reed took an oath to protect his community, fight violence and run toward danger, no matter the risk to himself,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “Last week, his courage and commitment to safeguarding others cost Officer Reed his life. His heroic service and contributions to Joplin are magnified by the gift of life he provided to others through organ donation. We must continue to support Officer Reed’s family and the heroes of law enforcement who sacrifice each day to make our communities safer.”

“Missouri’s law enforcement officers courageously respond to thousands of calls for assistance each day, regardless of the threats and challenges they may face,” Governor Parson said. “That’s what Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed did last week, and a violent criminal murdered the 27-year-old officer. We will always remember Officer Reed as a hero committed to protecting others. As we memorialize Officer Reed, Teresa and I continue to pray for his friends and family and the entire Joplin community. We will always be grateful for our Missouri law enforcement officers who answer the call each day.”

Officer Reed graduated from Missouri Southern State University Law Enforcement Academy in May 2017 and joined the Joplin Police Department that same month.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Officer Reed is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.