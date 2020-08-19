Missouri Federal Contractor Agrees, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA, Inc. to Pay $379,089 to Resolve Wage Discrimination found in U.S. Department of Labor Investigation

ST. JOSEPH, MO (STL.News) After a compliance review by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. – a global pharmaceutical company and federal contractor – will pay $379,089 in back pay and interest to 75 female employees to resolve alleged wage discrimination at its St. Joseph, Missouri, facility.

OFFCP alleges discrimination occurred in base compensation for female employees working as scientists, technicians and technical administrators in the production sub-area at the facility that manufactures biological animal vaccines.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to combating pay discrimination and ensuring fair compensation of all employees,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Midwest Regional Director Carmen Navarro in Chicago, Illinois. “Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. worked cooperatively with the Department to resolve these matters and to prevent similar issues from happening again.”

In addition to the distribution of back pay and interest under the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc will ensure that its compensation policies and pay procedures are free from discrimination and provide training to all managers, supervisors and other company officials who oversee pay decisions.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. – a subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH of Rhein, Germany – does not admit liability and denies OFCCP’s allegations.

