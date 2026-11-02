Missouri DWI Suspensions and the 15-Day Hearing Deadline

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) A Missouri DWI license suspension can open two cases on the same day after an arrest. One moves through criminal court. The other is a license case handled by the Department of Revenue, and it runs on its own calendar whether or not the criminal charge ever reaches a judge. We reviewed the procedures below for 2026, but you should check every date against current Missouri Department of Revenue materials and the notice you received.

Here’s the short answer. A driver who receives a qualifying Missouri administrative suspension or revocation notice generally has 15 days after receiving it to request an administrative hearing, under Section 302.530, RSMo. Check the notice date and the effective date printed on the document, then check the filing method it specifies. Case type matters too, because different procedures may govern chemical-test refusals and suspensions unrelated to DWI enforcement.

When the Missouri DWI 15-Day Hearing Deadline Applies

Identify the legal basis printed on the notice

Start with why the Department of Revenue proposes to withdraw your driving privileges. The notice may identify an alcohol-related administrative action, refusal of a chemical test, accumulated points, insurance noncompliance, or another statutory basis. Each of those has its own governing law, and that law controls the review available to you.

Understanding these records hinges on three key concepts: a suspension temporarily pauses your driving privileges until a specific timeframe passes or designated criteria are satisfied; a revocation fully cancels those privileges; and an administrative action refers to a regulatory proceeding handled by the licensing agency rather than a courtroom trial.

The distinction between the first two terms affects how the case ends. A suspension can lapse once the period runs and the stated conditions are met. A revocation doesn’t lapse; it generally requires a new application or other reinstatement steps after the revocation period ends, and Missouri license reinstatement guidance matters most to drivers in that second group, who must rebuild the privilege rather than wait it out.

Several key elements on the notice warrant immediate flagging. Pinpoint the statutory citation to see the exact legal authority cited by the officer or department. Note both the issue or service date, which triggers your response window, and the effective date, which indicates when your driving privileges officially cease. Finally, highlight the administrative case, file, or driver’s license number tied to the matter, as well as the formal procedural instructions for requesting an appeal or hearing.

Separate an alcohol-related notice from a point suspension

Missouri suspends licenses for reasons unrelated to alcohol enforcement. The Department of Revenue’s tickets and points fact sheet states that accumulating eight or more points within an 18-month period will result in a license suspension. Different statutory ground, different procedure.

The 15-day hearing procedure attached to a qualifying DWI notice applies to an administrative alcohol action, not a point-based license action. Read the legal basis printed on your paperwork and follow the review instructions attached to that action. A general summary, including this one, is not your deadline.

Treat chemical-test refusal cases carefully

A revocation based on refusing a chemical test follows a different path. Section 577.041, RSMo governs refusal cases, and that process may require filing a petition for review in court rather than the administrative hearing used for an excessive blood-alcohol concentration action under Sections 302.505 through 302.530, RSMo. Don’t assume they use the same form or filing location.

If your notice mentions a refusal, start by identifying which document actually begins the revocation and which court or agency receives the filing. Then confirm the deadline and whether any temporary permit or stay applies. While you are there, check which version of the statute governs in 2026 using the Missouri Revisor of Statutes and the notice itself.

The arrest date is not necessarily the notice date. The notice date is not necessarily the effective date. Look for the service language on the document, which describes how notice was given: an officer may serve it under Section 302.520, RSMo, or the Department of Revenue may mail it under the procedure that applies to the case.

Your Missouri DWI suspension effective date should appear on the notice the officer issued or the Department mailed. Compare it against the service date and the governing statute. If those dates conflict, or the notice is unclear, confirm your status with the Driver License Bureau first.

Confirm temporary driving authority before relying on it

A hearing request is not a driving permit. Neither is a mailing receipt or a conversation with an attorney. A temporary permit or stay exists only if the notice or the governing statute provides one. A valid order can do it too. Either way, the Department of Revenue record should show your status, so check it before you drive.

How to Request a Missouri DWI Hearing

Follow the filing instructions on the notice

Prepare the request in this order:

Confirm that the notice grants a right to an administrative hearing. Calculate the deadline from the current statute and the instructions printed on the notice. Complete the current Department of Revenue hearing-request form, or another written request the instructions authorize. Submit it through an authorized delivery method. Keep a complete copy and proof of timely delivery. Watch for Department correspondence about scheduling or additional requirements.

Don’t assume an online portal or a particular fax number is still available. Use only the submission details provided by the current form or by the official Department of Revenue alcohol-related offense instructions in effect on the day you file, read alongside the notice issued in your case.

Understand what a timely request does and does not do

The request challenges the administrative license action, not the criminal DWI charge. File a qualifying request within that 15-day window, and the statute provides that the administrative action will be stayed until a final order follows the hearing, subject to the current statutory language and the terms of your notice.

Filing on time does not guarantee a favorable result, and it does not create driving authority beyond what Missouri law and your own paperwork permit.

Act promptly if the deadline has passed

A late filing can limit the administrative remedy the statute provides. It doesn’t settle whether some other form of review is available under a different statute or procedure. Have a qualified Missouri attorney read the notice quickly, because the effective date and the filing rules keep running either way.

Administrative Suspension and the Criminal DWI Case Are Separate

For anyone comparing an administrative suspension vs. criminal DWI, Missouri treats them as separate tracks.

Chapter 302, RSMo provides the license framework. Chapter 577, RSMo defines the criminal offense and its classifications. The two tracks run at the same time, with different decision-makers and different stakes:

Issue Administrative license case Criminal DWI case Decision-maker Missouri Department of Revenue or the applicable administrative authority Missouri court Main issue Driving privileges The criminal charge Starting document Suspension or revocation notice Citation, complaint, or information Deadline source The suspension/revocation notice and sections 302.500 through 302.540, RSMo Not specified by this Missouri Department of Revenue guidance Possible result License action sustained, modified, or set aside as authorized by law Dismissal, plea, or verdict at trial

A criminal reduction does not automatically resolve the license case

An amended or reduced criminal charge does not, by itself, decide what happens to a driver’s license. The administrative action rests on the statutory grounds stated in the notice under Chapter 302, RSMo, and proceeds on its own record and deadlines.

A license ruling does not decide criminal guilt

The reverse holds too. An administrative outcome about driving privileges does not adjudicate guilt under Chapter 577, RSMo. Separate records, separate consequences.

Records to Collect After Receiving the Notice

Preserve the complete notice packet

Keep the notice and any temporary permit that came with it. If you received a copy of the Alcohol Influence Report or other test-related paperwork, keep that as well. Not every driver gets every document. Keep the envelope too, because its mailing information may help establish when the notice was sent or received.

Gather insurance and reinstatement records

The documents needed for Missouri license reinstatement vary by action and case code.

Records commonly needed when you review Missouri reinstatement requirements include the suspension or revocation notice, a current driving record, proof of insurance or an SR-22 filing when specifically required, court disposition records, payment receipts, and proof of completion for any required program.

An SR-22 obligation depends on the statutory ground and case code, so check the reinstatement requirements that match the code printed on your notice.

Do not confuse court records with Department of Revenue records

Court paperwork explains the criminal case. Citations and docket entries show what was filed and when, while bond conditions and plea documents show what a judge ordered. None of it replaces the administrative notice or a properly filed hearing request. Missouri Case.net carries public docket information, though a docket entry is not a substitute for the filed court order.

Build one file showing what you submitted and when you submitted it. Save confirmation notices and copies of every completed form. If the official instructions authorize certified mail or electronic submission, keep the receipt showing the transmission or delivery date.

How Long a Missouri DWI Suspension May Last

Duration depends on the action and your driving history

Under Section 302.525, RSMo, an administrative excessive blood alcohol proceeding typically triggers a 90-day suspension for an initial occurrence. State law structures this as an upfront 30-day driving prohibition followed by a 60-day restricted driving privilege, or an approved ignition interlock permit once you meet all statutory requirements. Subsequent qualifying administrative offenses generally escalate to a full one-year license revocation. Conversely, declining a chemical test falls under Section 577.041, RSMo, which imposes a separate one-year revocation. Because prior alcohol-related enforcement contacts and unique statutory rules can affect driving eligibility, always confirm the specific charge code and current compliance requirements before relying on these standard timeframes.

Restricted driving privileges require a separate eligibility review

A restricted driving privilege is limited permission to drive while a suspension or revocation remains in effect. Eligibility turns on the governing statute and the driver’s record, and it may require proof of insurance or a certified ignition-interlock device under Sections 302.525 and 302.541, RSMo. Eligibility is not automatic. Follow the Department of Revenue process identified for the case code on your notice.

Missouri DWI Questions Readers Ask in 2026

How long is your license suspended for DUI in Missouri?

Missouri statutes generally use the term DWI rather than DUI, so searching one term can return rules written for the other. The applicable period depends on the statutory basis stated in the notice and on your driving history.

What state is toughest on DUI?

No single state is officially the toughest on DUI. Rankings vary depending on whether they compare jail exposure, fines, license restrictions, ignition-interlock requirements, enforcement rates, or penalties for repeat offenses. Missouri drivers should rely on Missouri law and the terms of their own notices rather than comparisons with another state.

Is a DWI a felony in Missouri in 2026?

Charge severity varies widely under Missouri law. While a baseline DWI under Section 577.010, RSMo, is generally a class B misdemeanor, a prior-offender designation raises the exposure to a class A misdemeanor. From there, statutory enhancements for persistent, aggravated, chronic, or habitual offenders trigger felony-level penalties. The level an accused driver faces depends directly on their prior record and the specific facts asserted in the case.

Can a DWI be reduced in Missouri?

Missouri law may allow a DWI charge to be amended or resolved through a plea agreement, but no defendant is entitled to a reduction. The prosecutor’s position and the strength of the evidence drive that outcome, and the court still has to approve the result.

Final Thoughts

The administrative case turns on the notice in your hand. Identify the action it proposes, then calculate the filing date from the governing statute and the instructions printed on the document. Submit the request through an authorized channel and keep proof that it arrived on time. Fifteen days pass quickly.

Disclaimer

This content serves strictly as general informational material and must not be interpreted as actionable legal advice. Reviewing these pages does not form an attorney-client privilege or relationship. Outcomes under Missouri criminal and administrative statutes vary based on the notice served, the driver’s past record, the specific facts at issue, and the governing statutory language. Always seek guidance from a qualified Missouri lawyer for your specific legal circumstances. STL.News is an independent entity with no formal connection to the Missouri judiciary, the Department of Revenue, or state regulatory bodies. Any conflict between the text here and an authoritative statute, court mandate, or official agency form is superseded by the official record.

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