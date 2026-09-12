More Arrests Expected in Tasia Fortune Homicide

JACKSON, MS – September 12, 2026 (STL.News) Arrests – Tasia Fortune – The investigation into the disturbing death of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune, a mother of four found hanging from a tree behind a vacant Jackson, Mississippi, home, has shifted dramatically from an unexplained death investigation to an active homicide case involving one murder arrest and the expectation of additional arrests.

Jackson police arrested Jarques Ratliff, 51, Friday, Sept. 11, on a murder charge after the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office officially classified Fortune’s death as a homicide Thursday evening.

Jackson Police Chief RaShall Brackney said investigators already had warrants prepared and moved forward after receiving the medical examiner’s determination. Police said Ratliff had an “association” with Fortune but have not publicly disclosed the nature of their relationship, a possible motive, or the evidence investigators believe connects him to Fortune’s killing.

Perhaps the most significant development is that police say the case is not over.

“This case remains active and additional arrests will be pending,” Brackney said during a Friday news conference.

Brackney characterized Ratliff’s arrest as an important step, not the end of the investigation. Police said investigators interviewed nearly 15 people, collected forensic evidence and pursued numerous leads during the investigation.

Ratliff is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Tasia Fortune Found Hanging Behind Vacant Jackson Home

Fortune’s body was discovered Aug. 3 behind a vacant home in the 500 block of Road of Remembrance in west Jackson.

The circumstances immediately generated national attention.

Fortune was Black, and the discovery of a Black woman hanging from a tree in Mississippi inevitably raised questions because of the state’s history of lynchings and racial violence.

Brackney acknowledged those concerns Friday while cautioning against reaching conclusions unsupported by evidence.

Police have not publicly announced evidence establishing that Fortune’s killing was racially motivated.

Fortune’s mother, Christy Spivey, has said she believes her daughter was killed but does not believe the crime was motivated by race. She has described the killing as something she believes was personal.

That distinction is important as investigators continue determining precisely what happened.

The medical examiner has now classified the manner of death as homicide, but authorities have not publicly disclosed a detailed medical cause of death.

Therefore, it would be premature to conclude that Fortune died as a result of hanging merely because that is how her body was discovered.

The established facts are that Fortune was found hanging from a tree and that the state medical examiner subsequently determined that her death was a homicide.

Tasia Fortune – Police Arrest Jarques Ratliff

Police arrested Ratliff Friday afternoon after officers encountered him walking along Capitol Street, according to Mississippi Today.

The location is relatively close to the Road of Remembrance area where authorities found Fortune.

Brackney said Fortune knew Ratliff but declined to describe their relationship.

Fortune’s mother told reporters she did not recognize Ratliff and was asking her daughter’s friends whether they knew him.

Police also have not disclosed whether DNA, witness statements, electronic records, physical evidence, or some combination of evidence led investigators to Ratliff.

According to Brackney, investigators had spent hundreds of hours working the case before the arrest.

The department interviewed nearly 15 people and collected forensic evidence.

Police also obtained two search warrants, although authorities have not publicly disclosed precisely what was searched or what investigators recovered.

Those warrants could ultimately become particularly important.

Search-warrant affidavits frequently contain information explaining the probable cause investigators presented to a judge, although portions can remain sealed or unavailable while an investigation is active.

The public currently does not know whether the warrants involved residences, vehicles, phones, electronic accounts or other property.

Police have also not publicly explained whether evidence obtained through those searches contributed directly to Ratliff’s arrest.

Tasia Fortune – Another Man Was Questioned Earlier

Another significant part of this investigation could easily be overlooked after Ratliff’s arrest.

Ratliff is not the first man whose name has surfaced publicly during the investigation.

Earlier reporting identified Terence Anderson, then 65, as a man detectives had interviewed about Fortune.

Anderson appeared in Jackson Municipal Court in August on an unrelated allegation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During that proceeding, detectives said Anderson had been interviewed concerning Fortune’s death.

According to WLBT, Anderson denied involvement in Fortune’s death but acknowledged that he had argued with her.

Police also reportedly said Anderson and Fortune had been in a relationship. Anderson disputed that characterization when questioned.

Anderson lived in the 500 block of Road of Remembrance, near where Fortune was discovered.

Judge Jeffrey Reynolds set Anderson’s bond on the unrelated firearm allegation at $250,000, and he was held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

Most importantly, Anderson was not charged with Fortune’s death in the reporting reviewed by STL.News.

His earlier questioning nevertheless becomes more significant now that police have announced they expect additional arrests.

There is presently no verified public evidence establishing that Anderson and Ratliff acted together, knew each other or that Anderson will be one of the people police expect to arrest.

Those distinctions are critical.

Anderson should not be described as participating in Fortune’s homicide without evidence supporting such an allegation.

However, the sequence raises a legitimate unanswered investigative question:

What, if anything, connects Anderson, Ratliff and Fortune?

Police have not publicly answered that question.

Tasia Fortune – A Critical Gap in Fortune’s Final Days

Investigators must also reconstruct Fortune’s movements during the days before her death.

Fortune was originally from Kentucky.

Her family has said she experienced an extraordinarily difficult life, including foster care, unstable housing, addiction, and domestic abuse.

Mississippi Today reported that Fortune ran away from home at approximately age 16 with someone she had met while in foster care and eventually established a life in Mississippi. Her relatives said they knew relatively little about the details of her daily life in Jackson.

She was also a mother of four.

Despite her difficulties, family members described Fortune as resilient and said she was attempting to rebuild her life.

She reportedly had discussed starting a cleaning business.

Her mother has strongly rejected suggestions that Fortune took her own life.

The family instead believed from early in the investigation that someone killed her.

That belief has now received important official support: the state medical examiner has formally determined that Fortune’s death was a homicide.

Tasia Fortune – Why Did the Official Determination Take So Long?

Another significant question involves the timeline for the medical examiner’s findings.

Earlier this week, before the formal homicide ruling became public, Brackney told the Jackson City Council that Fortune’s autopsy had been completed approximately four weeks earlier but that Jackson police had not yet received the final report.

Even without that report, Brackney said police were investigating the case as a homicide.

That means detectives were apparently developing a criminal case while awaiting the formal medical determination necessary for their next investigative steps.

Once the medical examiner officially classified Fortune’s death as homicide Thursday evening, police moved quickly.

Ratliff was arrested the following day.

That sequence suggests investigators had already developed substantial information before the final determination arrived.

What that evidence consists of remains unknown.

Tasia Fortune – Two Search Warrants Could Hold Important Answers

Police have confirmed they obtained two search warrants.

But numerous details remain undisclosed.

Investigators have not publicly identified the locations searched, what property was seized, or whose property was targeted.

No one has publicly explained whether investigators obtained cellphones, digital-location information, surveillance footage, DNA evidence, clothing, vehicles, or other physical evidence.

Those details could eventually help answer one of the central questions surrounding the case:

Was Fortune killed at the location where she was found, or was her body transported there afterward?

Authorities have not publicly answered that question.

They also have not explained how Fortune’s body came to be in the tree.

Those questions take on additional significance because police now expect more arrests.

The possibility of additional defendants does not by itself establish that multiple people participated directly in the killing. Another person could potentially face charges for conduct occurring before or after a homicide rather than for committing the killing itself.

Until police announce charges, the nature of the anticipated additional arrests remains unknown.

Tasia Fortune – Nearly 15 People Interviewed

Police have interviewed nearly 15 people during the investigation.

That indicates investigators have been examining a broader network surrounding Fortune rather than focusing exclusively on one individual.

Some of those interviews could involve witnesses with no suspected criminal involvement.

Others could involve people who interacted with Fortune during her final days.

Authorities have not publicly identified most of those individuals.

Investigators now face the challenge of reconstructing Fortune’s movements, communications, and relationships leading up to her death.

Among the unanswered questions are who last saw Fortune alive, where she spent her final night, whether she traveled in a vehicle, who communicated with her by phone, and whether surveillance cameras captured any part of her movements.

Digital evidence could prove crucial, but police have not disclosed whether they recovered any.

Tasia Fortune – Calls for Federal Assistance

The extraordinary circumstances surrounding Fortune’s discovery also prompted Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes to seek federal assistance.

The case attracted attention far beyond Mississippi because of the visual similarities between Fortune’s discovery and the country’s historical record of racial lynchings.

However, public concern should not be confused with established evidence.

Authorities have not announced evidence demonstrating that Fortune was targeted because she was Black.

There also has been no authoritative public announcement establishing a separate federal hate-crime prosecution.

Brackney has emphasized that investigators recognize Mississippi’s history while insisting that conclusions in Fortune’s case must be based upon evidence.

That is particularly important because two other hanging deaths in Mississippi during the preceding year attracted public scrutiny but were ultimately classified as suicides.

Fortune’s case is now fundamentally different.

Her death has officially been ruled a homicide.

Tasia Fortune – Family Still Waiting for Answers

For Fortune’s family, Ratliff’s arrest represents progress but not resolution.

Spivey said she cried and thanked police after learning about the arrest.

But investigators did not provide the family with a motive or explain whether DNA or other forensic evidence led them to Ratliff, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

The family therefore remains in much the same position as the public regarding many of the most important details.

They know Fortune was killed.

They know police have arrested a man on a murder charge.

They know investigators expect additional arrests.

But they still do not know publicly why Fortune was killed, precisely how she died or what role investigators believe each person may have played.

Tasia Fortune – More Arrests Could Transform the Case

The announcement that additional arrests are expected may ultimately become the most consequential development following Ratliff’s arrest.

It suggests investigators believe the criminal investigation extends beyond the single murder charge announced Friday.

But considerable caution remains necessary.

Police have not identified the prospective defendants.

They have not said what charges those individuals could face.

And they have not said whether those individuals allegedly participated in Fortune’s killing, helped conceal evidence, assisted someone afterward, or are suspected of some other offense.

The earlier questioning of Anderson makes his status an obvious subject of public interest, but there is currently insufficient evidence to connect him to Ratliff or to characterize him as a participant in Fortune’s homicide.

That could change as Jackson police disclose additional information.

Tasia Fortune – Major Questions Remain Unanswered

More than a month after Fortune’s body was discovered, the investigation has finally produced a homicide ruling and murder arrest.

But the developments have created almost as many questions as they have answered.

The public still does not know the medical cause of Fortune’s death.

Police have not disclosed a motive.

They have not explained Ratliff’s relationship with Fortune.

They have not revealed the forensic evidence connecting him to the alleged murder.

They have not disclosed what was recovered through the two search warrants.

They have not explained Anderson’s current status in the investigation.

They have not publicly established whether Fortune was killed where her body was discovered.

And they have not identified the people they expect to arrest next.

Those answers will determine what kind of homicide case prosecutors ultimately believe they can prove.

For now, the most important change is unmistakable.

Tasia Fortune’s death is no longer an unexplained hanging under investigation.

Mississippi’s medical examiner has officially classified it as a homicide, Jackson police have arrested Ratliff on a murder charge, investigators have accumulated forensic evidence and interviewed nearly 15 people, and the police chief says more arrests are expected.

“This is not closure,” Brackney said following the arrest. “This is just one step as we continue to investigate this case.”

For Fortune’s family, that next step could finally begin answering the question they have been asking since Aug. 3:

What happened to Tasia Fortune, and who was responsible?

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Editor’s note: Jarques Ratliff has been arrested and accused of murder, but an arrest is not a conviction. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Terence Anderson has not been charged in connection with Fortune’s death based on the public information reviewed for this report. The investigation remains active, and details may change as additional evidence and court records become public.