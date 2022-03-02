Missouri Capitol Lighted In Solidarity With Ukraine

Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Blue And Yellow In Solidarity With Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian national flag, beginning at sunset tonight, March 1, 2022, until sunrise on Friday, March 4, 2022, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy against Russian invasion.

“Starting tonight, we will light the Capitol dome blue and yellow to show that Missouri stands with the people of Ukraine and the defense of democracy,” Governor Parson said. “In the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, Ukrainians refuse to back down or cower to a dictator. Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free. Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it. Teresa and I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, all innocent lives put in harms way, and a quick resolution to peace that protects the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine.”

“We join the rest of the nation and the world in expressing our condemnation of the attacks on Ukraine and this Russian assault on democracy,” said Dean Plocher, Missouri House of Representatives Majority Leader. “We are proud that the Capitol dome will shine blue and yellow, showing that Missourians stand in solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine as they fight against Putin’s tyranny.”

Pictures of the dome lighting will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page.