Missouri Capitol Dome, Law Enforcement Memorial Lighted

Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome, Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Lighted Blue In Honor Of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) In honor of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers, Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue from sunset on Friday, May 6, 2022, until sunrise on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

“We will light the Capitol blue in honor of our state’s fallen law enforcement heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow Missourians,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Their courage, honor, and service to our communities will never be forgotten.”

The annual ceremonies honoring fallen Missouri law enforcement officers will be held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds of the Capitol overlooking the Missouri River.

The 2022 Candlelight Vigil will be held on May 6 at 8 p.m., and the Memorial Service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 7.

“The blue light on the Capitol dome and the memorial is a beautiful reminder of the debt we owe to all in law enforcement who have paid the ultimate price for their selfless service to the citizens of our state,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “They and their families will always be remembered.”

The names of 11 law enforcement and corrections officers who died in the line of duty during 2021 and four recently confirmed historical line of duty deaths have been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor in advance of this year’s ceremonies.