Missouri Among Top 10 U.S. States Desperately Seeking Legal Support for Personal Injuries

(STL.News) The study shows Missouri residents are searching the fifth most for personal injury lawyers in the U.S.

The research by personal injury law firm CR Legal Team, analyzed Google Keyword Planner data across all 50 states for search terms related to “personal injury lawyer”. Average monthly searches per 100,000 residents were calculated to identify the states with the highest interest in personal injury lawyers.

Missouri ranks fifth, with an annual average of 809 searches per 100,000 residents, 107.4% higher than the national average of 390. The state generated a total of 50,850 searches among 6,282,890 residents.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at CR Legal Team commented:

“The findings highlight that states like Missouri show the fifth greatest demand for personal injury legal services.

“High search activity often reflects a combination of legal need, awareness, and accessibility. These disparities suggest differences in accident rates, legal culture, and population demand across states.

“The data underscores the importance of ensuring access to qualified personal injury attorneys, particularly in states with higher demand.”

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. States Searching the Most for Personal Injury Lawyers State Searches per 100,000 Residents Rank Connecticut 1,145 1 Louisiana 1,136 2 South Carolina 954 3 Georgia 852 4 Missouri 809 5 Florida 737 6 Colorado 711 7 Nevada 705 8 Pennsylvania 581 9 North Carolina 478 10

The study was conducted by the CR Legal Team.