Mississippi State Penitentiary Reports Death of Inmate Lee R. Clemmer Jr.

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) The 45-year-old inmate who died Wednesday in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been identified.

Inmate Lee R. Clemmer Jr., was serving eight years for two drug convictions.

Clemmer Jr., MDOC #R1031, was twice convicted of selling methamphetamine in Prentiss County, with an enhanced penalty on one count. He received five years when sentenced on October 16, 2018, and three years when sentenced the second time on Jan. 29, 2019.

Foul play is not suspected, and the cause and the manner are pending the results of an autopsy.