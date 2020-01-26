Mississippi News: Second inmate killed at Parchman identified as James Talley

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) The second of two inmates killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been identified.

James Talley, 36, suffered fatal injuries Monday night during an altercation at Unit 30 and was pronounced dead at the prison.

An investigation into his death and that of Timothy Hudspeth, 35, the other Unit 30 inmate, is ongoing. The cause and the manner of death for each inmate are pending an autopsy. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says the two men appear to have died from blunt force beating injuries.

Talley was serving 11 years for two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Lee County. He had been in prison since October 2017.

As the Mississippi Department of Corrections works to restore and maintain order at the prison with 2,814 inmates today, movement is restricted until further notice.