Mission: Talon Bettelyoun Sentenced for Assault

Mission Man, Talon Bettelyoun Sentenced for Assault

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault by Striking, Beating, and Wounding was sentenced on August 1, 2022, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno.

Talon Bettelyoun, Sr., age 31, was sentenced to 11 months in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $25.

Bettelyoun was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 8, 2022. He pled guilty on May 12, 2022.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 22, 2021, in Todd County, wherein Bettelyoun assaulted his domestic partner.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Bettelyoun was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today