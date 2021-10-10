Mint Club: The first-ever no-LP/no-code required token building platform

(STL.News) Stacey and David finally are ready to venture on a business journey together. However, both of them come from a non-technical background, therefore, they have been stalling their launch date for a while now. The biggest challenge they are facing is making their business a part of the token economy, as they know the success rate will be higher. This hurdle is a big demotivation for them and they might have to learn about the token economy in a short time if they want to keep their dream alive. However, they will have a hard time learning how to code.

Mint Club is a brand new no-code/no-LP token builder for small and medium businesses that allows users to transform their ideas into a token economy. Even if users don’t know the web design, development, and programming of apps or have no technical background, they can ideate and bring tokens into their businesses by making tradeable tokens without any complications. Mint Club is breaking the typical pattern of a token’s journey that mainly focuses on the listing economy creation.

The platform has kept dreams alive for people like Stacey and David and has given their business idea the best of technological enhancements in order to make their business a successful one. I would like to share more interesting features about Mint Club with you.

Mint Club helps in making the trading of tokens smooth by a few simple clicks without any coding. The user just has to set the token name, symbol, max minting supply, and descriptions.

“We launched Mint Club on July 13, 2021, aiming to widen the opportunity of token economy creation. Even a non-technical project founder can launch their own token and make it tradable without any complications. We’re breaking the typical pattern of a token’s journey (listing, listing, listing…). People on Mint Club have started to realize how important the token economy creation is, rather than just focusing on the listing economy creation.” – YoungHwi Cho, co-founder/designer.

The team created Mint Club with the intention to provide a platform where anyone with an idea can create a token economy. The team believes that the complexity of decentralization has been the most significant barrier to the mass adoption of the token economy. They are on a mission to disrupt the landscape by making token creation and operation simple and easy for anyone without any technical background. Mint Club also emerges as a comprehensive solution for those who don’t have funds for liquidity as they become instantly tradeable due to the price bonding curve and MINT collateral contract.

Mint Club is a user-friendly interface in a decentralized environment. The tokens are built on Binance Smart Chain, which has 35x cheaper gas fees and has 3x faster transaction speed.