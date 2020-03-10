Minot, ND, Man Jordan Devon Bailey Indicted for Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on March 9, 2020, Jordan Devon Bailey, appeared in Federal Court at an initial appearance and arraignment hearing. The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota unsealed an Indictment revealing that a federal grand jury indicted Bailey on the charges of Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition and an Illegal Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Specifically, the Grand Jury alleges that on December 31, 2019, North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted a search of Bailey’s residence and garage after receiving information that Bailey was in possession of a firearm. A loaded .40 caliber pistol and a short-barrel shotgun were located in his garage. Bailey is a convicted felon for the offenses of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm-Felon in North Dakota and Burglary and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person in Nevada and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. An Indictment is an accusation and notice of charges, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Ward County Narcotics Task Force; and North Dakota Probation and Parole.

