Minnesota Woman Sentenced to 72 Months for Methamphetamine

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Roxanne E. Rankin, 52, Minneapolis, Minnesota was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The prison term will be followed by 48 months of supervised release. Rankin pleaded guilty to this charge on August 26, 2022.

On December 6, 2021, West Central Drug Task Force officers arranged the purchase of one pound of methamphetamine from Rankin through a confidential informant. Rankin advised she would bring one-half pound and obtain the second half after getting the money from the buyer. Rankin drove from Minnesota to an agreed-upon location in Hudson, Wisconsin. There, she met with the confidential informant and provided a bag containing 222 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $4,000. As Rankin was driving away, she was pulled over and arrested. At the time, Rankin was on probation out of Minnesota.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson explained that the case involved two aggravating factors. First, Rankin had a prior 2002 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. Second, Rankin was involved in serious drug trafficking which can have a devastating impact on the community.

The charge against Rankin was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.