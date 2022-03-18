Minnesota – Tenth Judicial District Candidates

Commission on Judicial Selection Recommends Tenth Judicial District Candidates to Governor Walz

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Thomas M. Fitzpatrick and will be chambered in the City of Anoka in Anoka County.

Jennifer Moreau: Ms. Moreau is a shareholder at Barna, Guzy & Steffen, where she handles a variety of civil litigation matters including advising clients on employment issues, representing employers in grievance arbitrations, and assisting in municipal prosecution. She was previously a law clerk for the Honorable Robert Varco and the Honorable Mary Yunker in Sherburne County. Ms. Moreau’s community involvement includes serving on the boards of the Anoka County Community Action Program and the Rum River Art Center. She is also the past president of the Anoka County Bar Association. She is a member of Minnesota Women Lawyers, where she works on the publication committee and Student to Attorney Mentoring Program. Ms. Moreau also volunteers as a judge for the Minnesota State Bar Association Mock Trial competition.

Kevin Mueller: Mr. Mueller is the Criminal Division Chief at the Washington County Attorney’s Office, where he advises the County Attorney on the development and execution of internal and external policies. Mr. Mueller was previously the Assistant Criminal Division Chief and an Assistant Washington County Attorney in the Juvenile Division. He has also spent time in private practice working on commercial litigation matters, and he was previously a law clerk for the Honorable Judge Mark Rindner of the Alaska Superior Court. Mr. Mueller’s community involvement includes serving as a youth lacrosse coach and participating in the adopt-a-highway program.

Melissa Westervelt: Ms. Westervelt is an Assistant Coon Rapids City Attorney, where she represents the city in criminal prosecution, civil litigation, and administrative hearings. She was previously an Assistant Isanti County Attorney, where she specialized in the prosecution of domestic violence and criminal sexual conduct cases. Ms. Westervelt is a member of the Anoka County Veteran’s Treatment Court Steering Committee, Anoka County Law Day Committee, Anoka County Lethality Assessment Committee, and Anoka County Municipal Prosecutor’s Association. She also volunteers at the Alexandra House, a community-based advocacy organization that provides resources and legal services to victims of domestic, sexual, and relationship violence.