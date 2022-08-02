Minnesota: Roslyn Robertson Announces Retirement

Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson Announces Retirement

ST. PAUL, MN – Governor Tim Walz announced the retirement of Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Commissioner Roslyn Robertson, who has served for over 34 years at DLI.

Governor Walz thanked Commissioner Robertson for her decades of service to Minnesota.

“Commissioner Robertson’s years of work to improve workplace safety have made Minnesotans safer on the job,” said Governor Walz. “From her work to educate employees about their rights, to heading up the Frontline Worker Pay program, I am incredibly grateful for her decades of service and dedication to our state.”

“Commissioner Robertson has been a leader at DLI by prioritizing and improving the health and safety of Minnesota workers every day,” Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. “We are sad to see her go, but grateful for her leadership through the pandemic and her years of service to Minnesota.”

” It has been an honor to lead our agency’s dedicated staff members and ensure all our stakeholders’ input is considered, valued, and acted upon ,” said Robertson. “ For more than 34 years, I have worked to address worker protection issues, help injured workers promptly receive benefits and services, and educate employers and employees about their rights and responsibilities in the workplace. ”

Robertson began at DLI as a student worker, moved to a labor standards investigator, then became manager of labor standards. Later, she was appointed as DLI’s Assistant Commissioner for Workplace Safety. She then worked as the director of Minnesota OSHA Workplace Safety Consultation for three years. Robertson initially retired in October 2015, but she returned to DLI in 2019 as deputy commissioner, where she oversaw the agency operation areas of apprenticeship, construction codes and licensing, labor standards, occupational safety and health, and workers’ compensation.

Governor Tim Walz appointed Robertson as commissioner on January 22, 2021. DLI ensures Minnesota’s work and living environments are equitable, healthy, and safe. The agency oversees the state’s programs for apprenticeship, construction codes and licensing, dual-training pipeline, occupational safety and health, wage and hour standards, workers’ compensation, and youth skills training.

Commissioner Robertson’s last day will be August 12. Deputy Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach will serve as temporary commissioner through the remainder of Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan’s first term.