Minnesota Governor on Federal Infrastructure Plan

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz released the following statement on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan introduced by the U.S. Senate.

“The bipartisan infrastructure plan is a win for Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “I’m incredibly grateful to Senator Klobuchar and Senator Smith for their tireless work to improve our roads, make the largest investment in our bridges since the construction of the interstate highway system, and supplement our efforts to expand broadband to all Minnesotans. This bill will create good-paying jobs while providing the foundation for communities across the state to thrive.”