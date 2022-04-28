Minnesota – Agreement on Pay for Frontline Workers

Governor Walz, Speaker Hortman Secure Bipartisan Agreement on Pay for Frontline Workers, Relief for Small Business Owners

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Speaker Melissa Hortman announced that they have secured a bipartisan agreement on direct payments to frontline workers and relief for small businesses by replenishing the unemployment trust fund.

“Minnesota continues to show the country that despite our differences and disagreements, a divided legislature can come together to get things done for the people of our state,” said Governor Walz. “I am proud of this bipartisan agreement to provide hazard pay to frontline workers and relief for small businesses owners, both of whom sacrificed a great deal during the pandemic to keep their communities safe and our economy strong.”

“Our highest priority was ensuring that workers who were on the front lines of COVID receive the bonuses they were promised nearly a year ago,” said Speaker Hortman. “I’m pleased we were able to finally reach an agreement with Senate Republicans to deliver these bonus checks — at double the amount agreed to last session. As a result, 667,000 Minnesota frontline workers will be eligible for $750 bonuses. In the remaining weeks of session, House Democrats will continue working to reduce costs for families, improve economic security, and support our workers.”

The bipartisan agreement includes $500 million for direct payments to frontline workers and $2.7 billion to replenish the unemployment trust fund and prevent tax increases on small businesses that bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.