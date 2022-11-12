Ministers looking at using high-tech bamboo to help Britain’s rail network go green

MINISTERS are considering using high-tech BAMBOO to help Britain’s rail network go green.

Plans to replace concrete sleepers with a super-strength woven version of the plant favoured by pandas have been passed to industry chiefs.

2Minsters are considering using high-tech bamboo to help Britain’s rail network go greenCredit: Getty – Contributor

2Plans to replace concrete sleepers with a super-strength woven version of the plant favoured by pandas have been passed to industry chiefsCredit: Getty

It could even be grown in the UK — providing thousands of eco-jobs.

The idea was proposed by EcoMatPro who submitted the plans as part of the government’s Future of Transport project.

Reps of the company met with ex-minister Lucy Frazer and their plans have now been passed on to Network Rail.

Tony Anson, the firm’s CEO told The Sun on Sunday: “We are looking to replace concrete sleepers with sustainable eco-solutions.

“It’s early days but we already make a variety of products from temporary roading, to high end Kodek flex weave decking used in the hospitality industry.”

And George Simm, Strategic advisor, who is based in the North East of England added: “We are not ‘stick yourselves to the ground eco-nutters’ but recognise how there is a need for absolute sustainability.

“The flex weave bamboo has many of the same characteristics as mild steel and would be used in more areas like roofing and structural trusses.

“We’ve had meetings with ministers who have been quite taken with the idea.

“In the long term, there is no reason why this bamboo could not be grown in the UK to help areas in Wales, Scotland, the North East and Cornwall.”

A DfT Spokesperson said: “We welcome industry engaging with us on how to best decarbonise our transport systems and have passed EcoMatPro’s suggestions to Network Rail who will do further research into their proposals.”