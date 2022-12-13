Minister: We won’t blink first in stand-off with rail, NHS and other unions



Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the Government would not blink first in the stand-off with unions striking on the railways, the NHS and other sectors.He defended the Government’s stance against bigger pay rises being demanded by unions as being in the wider public interest.Asked if the Government had a duty to blink first to end the paralysis hitting the country, Mr Harper told GB News: “No.“It’s very important that we actually are mindful of the interest of the wider public and the taxpayer.”England faces another “Winter of Discontent” with strikes on the train network, by nurses, ambulance crews, postal workers and the threat of walk-outs by more civil servants and firefighters.Read MoreCondeming the militant RMT union’s series of strikes which started on Tuesday, Mr Harper added: “These rail strikes are going to force some families to have another virtual Christmas.“That is terrible when the unions have had a very reasonable pay offer.”He argued that the unions were being offered “the sort of pay rises that is taking place in the private sector which is where most people work”.Official figures though suggest that on average pay rises in the private sector are higher than for public sector workers.But the Cabinet minister claimed that support for the strikes was waning, particularly for the RMT walkout.