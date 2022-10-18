Mineral County man admits to firearms charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Edward Charles Linkswiler, II, of Keyser, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Linkswiler, 43, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearms.” Linkswiler, a person prohibited from having firearms, admitted to having two semi-automatic pistols in January 2021 in Mineral County.

Linkswiler faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.