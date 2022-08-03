Miguel Sentenced for Producing of Child Pornography

Doña Ana man, Juan Miguel Alvarez sentenced to 21 years in prison for producing of child pornography

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Juan Miguel Alvarez was sentenced on July 2 to 21 years and 10 months in prison. Alvarez, 47, of Doña Ana, New Mexico, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21, 2020, to production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In his plea agreement, Alvarez admitted to using the application “Talkatone” to communicate and begin a relationship with a 13-year-old victim. On Feb. 26, 2020, Alvarez persuaded the victim to send nude photos of herself to him.

Upon his release from prison, Alvarez will be subject to five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated this case with assistance from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Cruces Police Department as part of the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa A. Ong and Aaron O. Jordan prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today