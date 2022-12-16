Microfin NPAs hit all-time high of Rs 36.5K crore

The stress in the microfinance sector is far from over with the sector’s bad loans ratio rising for the second consecutive quarter to 12.1% at the end of September compared with 10.5% six months prior to that. This translates into ‘36,418 crore of gross non-performing assets – an all-time high. This is despite significant write-offs of very sticky loans by lenders as a balance-sheet cleaning exercise. The portfolio at risk (PAR) for over 30 days has also risen to 14.5% of the ‘3 lakh crore total portfolio. PAR 30+ was at 13.1% at the end of March 2022, data released by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) showed.

“The rising NPA is largely due to the stress on restructured loans,” the chief executive at a microfinance company said. “About 30-40% of the restructured loans defaulted at the end,” he said.

The change in NPA classification rule is another reason behind the rise, another chief executive said. The central bank said that loan accounts classified as NPAs may be upgraded as ‘standard assets’ only if the entire arrears of interest and principal are paid by the borrower. Earlier, NBFCs used to classify such loans as ‘standard’ on part repayment. Portfolio at risk for over 30 days means interest on those loans are not repaid even after 30 days of due date. The PAR 30+ ratio was highest for banks at 20.9% while it was at 13.9% for small finance banks and 10.5% for NBFC-MFIs. The ratio was 3.8% for other non-bank lenders and 8.4% for not-for-profit lenders, MFIN data showed.

The sectoral gross NPA ratio was around 10% while the PAR 30+ ratio was 17.1% as of September 30, 2021. That time, the Reserve Bank of India had allowed lenders to restructure microfinance loans helping them to keep their NPA ratio lower.