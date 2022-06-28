Michigan – State of Emergency for Mecosta County

Governor Whitmer Declares State of Emergency for Mecosta County to Help Cover Recovery Costs Following Severe Weather and Flooding

LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a state of emergency for Mecosta County to address the impacts of severe thunderstorms and flooding that caused widespread damage last month.

“This state of emergency declaration will ensure that Michiganders in Big Rapids receive the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild following severe weather and flooding,” said Governor Whitmer. “Tough times call for tough people and Michiganders have been through a lot together especially over these last few years. But we will have each other’s backs and get through this together.”

“The City is very appreciative of Governor Whitmer recognizing our needs and designating State emergency funding to deal with the aftermath of the flooding,” said Mark Gifford, City Manager for the City of Big Rapids. “The City of Big Rapids was overwhelmed with flood waters on May 11, 2022. It was the worst flooding the City of Big Rapids has experienced in over 30 years, with approximately 4 inches of rainfall in less than 2 hours. This major weather event impacted the City’s infrastructure and put a demand on critical resources, particularly as several roads and culverts were damaged in and around historic downtown Big Rapids and in local parks.”

“This is excellent news for the City of Big Rapids,” said Wendy Nystrom, Mecosta County Commissioner for the 6th District. “I thank Governor Whitmer for signing the Emergency Declaration for the city. This will help with the costs of repairing some of the damage that occurred during a severe storm that caused unusual flooding.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

On May 11, a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall moved through the Big Rapids area. More than four inches of rain fell in two hours, leading to flooding and damage to local roads. On May 12, Mecosta County declared a local state of emergency due to the severity of the flooding.

The county’s declaration of a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, the county has determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.