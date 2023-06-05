Michigan Parole Board Public Hearing – Inmate Marvin Evans

PUBLIC NOTICE: Michigan Parole Board public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to consider the parole of Marvin Evans.

(STL.News) The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. to consider the possible parole of Marvin Evans, #125097. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than June 9, 2023, to confirm attendance.

Marvin Evans is serving two life sentences for the crimes of Kidnapping and Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree (Accomplices). Marvin Evans was sentenced on March 14, 1983, out of Calhoun County.

Adrianne Van Langevelde, a Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video camera must be turned off, and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.

SOURCE: Michigan Department of Corrections