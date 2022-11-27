Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dashea Lasal Thomas, also known as “Dye,” 27, of Inkster, Michigan, was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 6, 2019, Thomas sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington. Thomas admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine on October 28, 2019, and approximately 4 grams of fentanyl on December 4, 2019, each time to a confidential informant in Huntington.

On May 11, 2021, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers in Huntington. Thomas admitted to possessing approximately 4 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” and $3,500 found in the vehicle. Thomas further admitted that he intended to sell the crack for money, and that the cash was drug proceeds.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-37.

