Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 8, 2021, Jackson sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Coal City, West Virginia, residence where Jackson was staying.

Jackson admitted to possessing that fentanyl and a separate quantity of fentanyl that he sold to a confidential informant in the Coal City area on May 27, 2021. On August 23, 2021, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle driven by Jackson. The officers found approximately 21.1 grams of fentanyl in Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and planned to distribute it within the Southern District of West Virginia.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a one million dollar fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:22-cr-30.

