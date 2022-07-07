Michigan Lottery – Donald Hinkle Wins $100,000 Prize

Clinton Township Man Wins $100,000 Powerball Prize from the Michigan Lottery

A special set of numbers paid off for a Clinton Township man who won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Donald Hinkle, 78, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 02-10-35-44-46 PB: 4 – in the June 6 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 36540 Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

“Every week I play a special set of numbers that I’ve been playing for years along with a set of Easy Pick numbers,” said Hinkle. “When I checked the winning numbers the morning after the drawing, I realized I’d matched several of them. I misread the winning amount and thought I’d won $1,000. I took my ticket to a Lottery office to claim it, and couldn’t believe it when they told me I’d won $100,000!”

Hinkle recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to save his winnings.

“Winning is a great feeling and is going to make life easier! I’m glad my special set of numbers finally paid off,” said Hinkle.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on June 29. One ticket bought in Vermont won the $365 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $48 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.