Michigan Governor on Reopening Canadian Border

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement on the Michigan-Canada border reopening for vaccinated travelers beginning next month.

“The relationship between Michigan and Canada is one built on trade, travel, and friendship. I am grateful to the government of Canada and our federal partners for coming together to reopen the Michigan-Canada border. I look forward to welcoming our neighbors as they cross the Ambassador Bridge or Detroit-Windsor Tunnel into Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, or the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge into Sault Ste. Marie.

“By reopening the border, we can build on Michigan’s economic momentum. We had the third-highest GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021 and have a $3.5 billion surplus to invest in our families, communities, and small businesses. I look forward to collaborating with our Canadian friends to emerge from the pandemic and usher in a new era of economic prosperity.”