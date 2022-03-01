Michigan Governor – March as Women’s History Month

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 2022 as Women’s History Month to honor women’s contributions in Michigan history.

“This month, we look to our past and honor those who secured footholds in the halls of power, shattered glass ceilings, and broke down doors to opportunity,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Each and every day, women across Michigan step up in incredible ways to get things done. But these are tough times, especially for women. That’s why we must work together, Democrats and Republicans, to create better opportunities for women and an economy that supports them and their families. I’m proud of what women in Michigan have accomplished, especially to strengthen our economy, and I’ll keep working with anyone to create even more progress for women.”

“We are honored to join with Governor Whitmer to celebrate her Administration’s investments in programs and services that remove barriers and promote access to opportunities for all of Michigan’s women to participate in our workforce, our communities and our families as our full and authentic selves,” said Muna Jondy, Chair of the Michigan Women’s Commission. “The Michigan Women’s Commission is committed to helping connect women to these resources and continuing to work with the Governor to further our recovery and advancement.

“As a medical professional, a mother, and a woman in Michigan, I am proud to work alongside Governor Whitmer to celebrate our frontliners and caregivers, reduce health care disparities, improve diversity and inclusion in all sectors, and amplify the physical, mental and economic recovery of Michigan’s women and our families as we transition from the pandemic to a new normal,” said Dr. Sabala Mandava Rao, Vice Chair of the Michigan Women’s Commission.

Governor Whitmer has centered Michigan’s women and families by pursuing policies that make a difference in their lives. The Governor will continue finding ways to deliver meaningful change that makes a difference in the lives of women and families.

Some of Governor Whitmer’s accomplishments include:

BUILDING ECONOMIC SECURITY

Signed an Executive Directive to require equal pay for equal work in Michigan.

Signed a package of bills to repeal the tax on essential menstrual products, including tampons, driving down costs and saving families from paying taxes on up to $4,800 of spending over the course of a lifetime.

Directed the Michigan Women’s Commission to focus on building greater economic security for women and achieving gender equity.

Awarded grants to community-based organizations to help women workers understand and exercise their rights and benefits in the workplace.

FOCUSING ON WOMEN’S HEALTH

Invested in Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies, addressing disproportionate racial impacts of maternal and infant mortality and ensuring moms have the support they need for healthy pregnancies, deliveries, and postpartum care.

Extended Healthy Michigan to nearly 900,000 people and suspended the Medicaid work requirement that created barriers to coverage.

Joined by the House Democratic caucus, called on the legislature to pass the Michigan Reproductive Health Act to guarantee individuals are free to make independent decisions about their own reproductive health. The legislation also includes a repeal of the state’s 1931 abortion ban law, which hasn’t been enforced since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade.

Established a policy that will guarantee critical medical resources and support to Department of Corrections’ pregnant and post-partum prisoners and their newborns.

ENSURING REPRESENTATION IN STATE GOVERNMENT

Governor Whitmer’s executive office has consistently employed 70% women with women in most leadership roles. Governor Whitmer’s cabinet is over 50% female.

Appointed more than 940 women to boards, commissions, and full-time positions. 45% of Whitmer appointees are women and 60% of those are women or people of color.

To view the full proclamation, click here