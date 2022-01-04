Michigan Governor Calls Whitmer for Special Election

Governor Whitmer Calls for Special Election to Fill Vacant House Seat

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calling for a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The vacancy is caused by the election of Representative Abdullah Hammoud, who previously represented the 15th House District, to mayor of Dearborn.

“In 2022, we are going to keep our foot on the gas to continue getting things done that put Michiganders first, and it’s important that everyone has a seat at the table,” said Governor Whitmer. “This special election will ensure that Michiganders have a democratically elected representative working for their best interests in our state’s capital.”

“The Department of State stands ready to work with local and county election officials to implement the special elections this Spring,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Filling these partial terms before districts change will assist election officials in an orderly redistricting process and 2022 election cycle.”

The governor calls for a special primary election to fill the vacancies to be held on March 1, 2022, and the general election to be held on May 3, 2022.

For information about elections in Michigan, visit www.Michigan.gov/elections.