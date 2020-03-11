Michigan AG Nessel Announces Division Chiefs, Creation of New Division

(STL.News) – Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the appointments of Mark Blumer and Josh Booth as division chiefs at the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Blumer will serve as chief of the department’s new Criminal Trials & Appeals Division, while Booth was selected as chief of the Opinions Division.

The Criminal Trials & Appeals Division combines the department’s Criminal Division and the Criminal Appellate Division. The new division will handle all general, criminal trial and appellate work for the department, along with habeas proceedings. It will have offices in both Lansing and Detroit.

Blumer is a graduate of the University of Detroit School of Law. He most recently worked as magistrate of the 55th District Court and as chief assistant prosecutor in Jackson County. Prior to that, Blumer worked for 30 years at the Department of Attorney General serving as first assistant in both the Health Care Fraud Division and the Criminal Division before eventually becoming the acting Criminal Division chief.

“Mark’s extensive background in criminal law makes him the perfect person to head the new Criminal Trials & Appeals Division,” Nessel said. “His experience working in the Attorney General’s office and lifelong commitment to public service will serve Michigan well.”

Booth is a graduate of Cooley Law School. He has been with the Department of Attorney General since 2012 and most recently worked as acting chief of the Criminal Appellate Division. Prior to that, he served as first assistant in the Licensing and Regulation Division and as an appellate specialist in the State Operations Division. Before joining the department, Booth worked at the Michigan Court of Appeals and as an appellate attorney at Corbet, Shaw, Essad, Tucciarone and Bonasso PLLC.

“Josh is a knowledgeable attorney and a veteran in dealing with appellate cases,” Nessel said. “I’m confident his abilities and experience will allow him to lead the Opinions Division in a professional and efficient manner.”

Blumer and Booth began their new positions Monday.

