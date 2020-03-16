Michigan AG Issues Statement Following Governor’s Executive Order to Temporarily Stop Dine-in Services at Food, Beverage Establishments

(STL.News) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order calling for a temporary shutdown of dine-in service at food and beverage establishments.

“My thoughts today are with the workers and businesses in our food and hospitality industries. It is heartbreaking that an industry built on service to others must be shut down to help protect and keep safe the families they call their customers and friends. In an effort to help them through this difficult and unexpected shutdown, I am asking our partners in the state and federal legislature to look for ways to help alleviate the financial impact of this shutdown. The Governor’s order was necessary and appropriate in light of the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves and we will be working with our state, county and local law enforcement partners to enforce the order. I am proud of the tens of thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers who recognize the gravity of this situation and are responding quickly and without hesitation. We owe them our gratitude and support.”

