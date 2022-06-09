Michael Woloschuk Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Registered Sex Offender, Michael Woloschuk Arrested On New Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Michael Woloschuk, 42, of Hamlin, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography, after having previously been convicted of a child pornography offense. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in October 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cybertip from a social media platform that an individual distributed child pornography over the platform.

NCMEC forwarded the information to the New York State Police, who identified the individual as Woloschuk, a registered sex offender. On October 26, 2021, during the execution of a search warrant at Woloschuk’s residence, investigators seized several digital devices, to include a thumb drive and laptop.

A forensic analysis recovered several videos and images of child pornography, to include material that depicted violence against prepubescent children. Some of the child pornography was located on the thumb drive, which also contained Woloschuk’s sex offender registration information. Woloschuk was previously convicted on New York State child pornography charges in 2005 and sentenced to serve 3 to 9 years in prison.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Todd Baxter.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

