Michael Terrand Guilty to Possession of a Firearm

Moss Point Man, Michael Terrand Johnson Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

(STL.News) A Moss Point man pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Michael Terrand Johnson, 40, pled guilty on September 6, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court documents, on June 22, 2022, officers of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at a residence in Jackson County, Mississippi, when they encountered Michael Johnson. Johnson fled to a bedroom in the home where he stashed a firearm under a bed.

Johnson is a previously convicted felon who is not permitted to possess a firearm. On July 19, 2022, Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnson will be sentenced on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today