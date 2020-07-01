Michael R. Pompeo’s Message on Canada Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement: The Government and people of the United States of America send our best wishes to Canada as you celebrate Canada Day on July 1.

The strong bond between Canada and the United States continues to help both countries create a stable future. Canada and the United States share a culture of respecting democracy and human rights, and of safeguarding those values throughout the world.

As countries around the world face the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to see our partnership with Canada in action. We have engaged in joint efforts to protect Canadians and Americans, and witnessed the dedication and service of frontline workers on both sides of the border.

We are partnering to develop treatments and vaccines and jump-starting economic recovery as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is implemented, marking a new chapter in North American competitiveness. The United States looks forward to strengthening our defense collaboration as our two nations meet existing and emerging threats and challenges.

On Canada Day, we join with our Canadian friends and neighbors to celebrate the 153rd anniversary of the Confederation.

