Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

Washington DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok today. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Hamdok discussed ways to further strengthen the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship and U.S. participation in the Sudan Partnership Conference co-hosted by Germany, the European Union, Sudan, and the United Nations on June 25. They reviewed progress towards addressing the policy and statutory requirements for consideration of rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation. They also affirmed their continuing commitment to Sudan’s democratic transition, the ongoing peace negotiations, and economic and security sector reform efforts. Secretary Pompeo urged Sudan to work with the international community to ensure effective protection of civilians, especially in conflict areas such as Darfur.

