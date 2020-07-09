Michael R. Pompeo: South Sudan National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of South Sudan as you mark nine years of independence.

The United States continues to support the people of South Sudan in your pursuit of peace and stability. This year we are also proud to support your response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to working with the transitional government, a free civil society, and regional and international partners to build a lasting peace and greater prosperity in South Sudan.

