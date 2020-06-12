Michael R. Pompeo: On Occasion of Russia Day in the Russian Federation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the U.S. government and the American people, I congratulate the citizens of Russia as you celebrate “Russia Day.” On this holiday, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Declaration of Russian State Sovereignty, which recognized the democratic aspirations and sovereignty of the people of Russia, their centuries of history, culture, and traditions, and their inalienable right to a life of dignity. It also guaranteed their rights and equal protections under the rule of law, and their readiness to live in peace and harmony with all other countries and peoples.

As the global community marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the United States honors the shared sacrifice of all those who worked to defeat Nazism, including the millions of Russian soldiers and civilians who endured enormous suffering and loss of life. We must never forget that it was ultimately the cooperation of great nations, including our two countries, that brought an end to Nazi aggression in Europe.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE