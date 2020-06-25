Michael R. Pompeo: Mozambique National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, it is my pleasure to congratulate the people of Mozambique on the 45th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

As you celebrate the rich traditions of your country and the resilience of the Mozambican people, I would like to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to remain your partner as you build a more peaceful and prosperous Mozambique. The United States stands with Mozambique as you combat the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, while also continuing to support our broader shared goals on health, peace and security, democracy, and economic prosperity.

As you celebrate your national day, I offer my best wishes to all Mozambicans in the year ahead.

