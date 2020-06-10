Michael Pompeo, Secretary Of State Message for Portugal’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the U.S. government and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of Portugal and Portuguese communities everywhere, as you celebrate the Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities. Even as this year’s celebrations have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans stand in solidarity with Portugal.

As long-standing friends, partners, and Transatlantic Allies, the United States and Portugal share a commitment to democracy and the rule of law, respect for human dignity, and defense of free and fair trade. I was honored to visit Portugal last year, where I expressed our appreciation for Portugal’s unwavering support for the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people and your contributions to regional security missions around the world, including in Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, and the Western Balkans. The Azores occupy a special place in our relationship, both in the heritage of many Portuguese-Americans and in the vital defense cooperation that takes place every day at Lajes Field.

As we face these challenging times together, we admire your Government’s careful handling of the pandemic, and the commitment to individual and communal responsibility shown by the Portuguese people. We are proud to count the Portuguese among our Transatlantic Allies, facing global challenges side by side. I am confident that our nations’ common security, prosperity, and friendship will only continue to grow.

