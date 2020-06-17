Miami-Dade County DSWM observe National Waste & Recycling Week

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management to observe National Waste and Recycling Workers Week

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) is proud to recognize the dedication, hard work and professionalism of its waste services staff and recycling contractors, especially during this year’s National Waste and Recycling Workers Week, June 14 through June 20, 2020. The DSWM management team applauds the role its operations employees and recycling contractors play in providing topnotch, reliable waste and recycling services to more than 350,000 households in Miami-Dade County—especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“This year, more than ever, I am very proud of our waste services staff and our recycling contractors, so I tip my hat to them during National Waste and Recycling Workers Week and every week of the year,” said Michael Fernandez, DSWM Director. “They always do a great job but this year, with the COVID-19 situation, they have stepped up in their duties to protect the public health, aesthetics and environment of our beautiful county.”

National Waste and Recycling Workers Week this year falls the week of June 14th. Expanded this year for the first time to a full week and to honor all workers in the waste and recycling industries, it began as National Garbage Man Day.

The DSWM will honor its employees throughout the week with special posts on its social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

The DSWM provides curbside waste and recycling collection services to more than 350,000 households in unincorporated Miami-Dade County and nine municipalities, including Aventura, Cutler Bay, Doral, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest and Sunny Isles Beach. For more information about the DSWM, visit miamidade.gov/solidwaste.

