MF Analysis: Top 5 ELSS funds of 2022 betting most on these 4 sectors – Top 5 ELSS schemes of 2022 | The Economic Times08 Nov 2022, 09:43 AM IST1/6Top 5 ELSS schemes of 2022To pick the best ELSS funds, different investors use different types of strategies. But it is always interesting to know where the top performer schemes are investing their funds. ET Markets analyzes the top 5 ELSS schemes of 2022 and the data suggest that most of these funds are betting on financial, technology, automobile, and FMCG sectors. (Data Source: ACE MF)The tax-saving mutual funds are essentially equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) that offer tax benefits to investors under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, of 1961. The lock-in period actually inculcates a good habit among investors to thrive for long-term investing while putting their money in an equity-related instrument.iStock2/6Quant Tax Plan | YTD Return: 14%Current NAV: As of Nov 04, 2022 is Rs 251.95

Fund Size: Rs 1942.90 crore

Expense ratio: 2.62%ETMarkets.com3/6HDFC TaxSaver | YTD Return: 10%Current NAV: As of Nov 04, 2022 is Rs 814.64

Fund Size: Rs 9,593.54 crore

Expense ratio: 1.88%ETMarkets.com4/6Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund | YTD Return: 7%Current NAV: As of Nov 04, 2022 is Rs 20.24

Fund Size: Rs 769.06 crore

Expense ratio:2.24%ETMarkets.com5/6 SBI Long Term Equity Fund | YTD Return: 7%?Current NAV: As of Nov 04, 2022 is Rs 53.72

Fund Size: Rs 10,867.11 crore

Expense ratio:1.80%

ETMarkets.com6/6?Kotak Tax Saver Fund | YTD Return: 7%Current NAV: As of Nov 04, 2022 is Rs 76.40

Fund Size: Rs 2,906.97 crore

Expense ratio: 1.99%

