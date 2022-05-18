Mexican Nationals Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Mexican Nationals Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking in Stanislaus County

(STL.News) Antonio Ochoa Mejia, 50, a Mexican national residing in Hughson, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Co-defendant Jorge Armando Gonzalez Martinez, 41, a Mexican national residing in Hughson, was previously sentenced to four years and six months in prison and co-defendant Ramon Ortega, 36, a Mexican national residing in Willows, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

According to court documents, on April 18, 2019, Mejia and Ortega sold 1 kilogram of methamphetamine for $4,500 during an undercover transaction in Empire. On May 14, 2019, Mejia sold 2 kilograms of methamphetamine during an undercover transaction in Ceres. On May 30, 2019, Mejia and Martinez were arrested in Ceres after attempting to deliver 10 kilograms of methamphetamine during an undercover transaction.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Joaquin Metropolitan Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Massey prosecuted the case.

Mejia and Ortega are currently in federal custody. Martinez has been ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on July 7, 2022.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today