Mexican National Jose Alfredo Carbajal-Espinosa Sentenced To More Than Two Years In Prison For Illegal Reentry

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti today sentenced Jose Alfredo Carbajal-Espinosa (34, Mexico) to 30 months in federal prison for illegal reentry into the United States after deportation. Carbajal-Espinosa had pleaded guilty on May 26, 2020.

According to court documents, Carbajal-Espinosa was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on seven occasions. On April 8, 2013, he was convicted of illegal reentry after deportation, a federal felony offense. Following his conviction, Carbajal-Espinosa illegally reentered the United States.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Trent Reichling.

