Mexican National Charged with International Cocaine and Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy

A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment today charging Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, aka Tony Montana, a Mexican national, with international cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Oseguera Cervantes, 64, of Michoacan, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine for importation into the United States and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, Oseguera Cervantes is the brother of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka Mencho, who is the leader of Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). CJNG, which is based in the State of Jalisco in Mexico, is one of the largest, most dangerous, and prolific drug cartels in Mexico. CJNG is responsible for trafficking significant quantities of illegal drugs into the United States for profit and employing violence to further their objectives.

Oseguera Cervantes is charged with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine for importation into the United States from January 1998 until December 2022, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense from January 2000 until December 2022. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram made the announcement.

The DEA Los Angeles Field Office is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Kate Naseef and Nhan Nguyen and Acting Assistant Deputy Chief Kaitlin Sahni of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section are prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. Additional information about OCDETF can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.