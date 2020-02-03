Methamphetamine Dealer Wayne Maurice Lafitte Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Prison

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Wayne Maurice Lafitte was sentenced to 85 months imprisonment on January 15, 2020 for his participation in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Lafitte pled guilty to the charge in June of 2018.

United States District Court Judge Callie V.S. Granade imposed the 85 month sentence. The judge ordered that when Lafitte is released from imprisonment, he will serve ten years of supervised release. Court records established that Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers executed a search warrant at a storage facility where Lafitte stored methamphetamine and recovered approximately 584 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition, on June 13, 2017 a Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team (MCSENT) confidential informant (CI) ordered methamphetamine from Lafitte. Lafitte sent Exaviera Deagnes Maxie to deliver the methamphetamine and Maxie delivered approximately 7.3 grams of methamphetamine from Lafitte to the CI. On June 26, 2017, MCSENT officers executed a search warrant at Maxie’s home in Mobile County and recovered approximately 24.6 grams of methamphetamine from Maxie’s purse. The methamphetamine was packaged for resale. Maxie obtained the methamphetamine from Lafitte.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney George May.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE