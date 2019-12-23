Metairie Woman Bennie Ruth Harris Pleads Guilty To Obtaining Oxycodone by Fraud

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Bennie Ruth Harris, age 64, a resident of Metairie, Louisiana pled guilty on December 18, 2019 to obtaining oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, by fraud.

According to court documents, on August 7, 2017, Harris filled a fictitious prescription for oxycodone and took possession of the oxycodone pills. The prescription was created using a stolen prescription template from an area physician. Harris faces up to 4 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to one year of supervised release. Sentencing was scheduled for April 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for their work investigating the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Jared Hasten of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant United States Attorney Myles Ranier.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE