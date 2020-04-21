Media Advisory Press Availability

(STL.News) – WHEN: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 between Noon and 3:00 PM (following sentencing hearing)

WHERE: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are giving the press several options to participate. The United States Attorney will be available by video teleconferencing following the sentencing hearing, telephone or in person at the United States Attorney’s Office located at:

150 Fayetteville Street

Suite 2100

Raleigh, NC 27601

Re: Raleigh Gang Leader Sentenced for RICO Charge and Related Murder

The United States Attorney’s Office announces a press availability to discuss the sentencing of Demetrice R. Devine. The sentencing hearing for Devine is currently scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 am before United States District Judge James C. Dever III.

Devine, along with co-defendant, Brandon Jowan Mangum, were convicted of all charges after a two-week trial on October 24, 2019. More here. Evidence presented during the trial and other public documents established that Devine was the North Carolina leader of the Gangsta Killer Bloods (GKB), and then created the Black Mob Gangstas (BMG) and the Donald Gee Family (DGF) organization. The BMG/DGF are sets of the Bloods gang whose members committed various crimes in the city of Raleigh, particularly in the area of Haywood Street.

