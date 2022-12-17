Mean reversion? Smallcaps can bring bigger profits in 2023

Nifty50 has remained resilient and touched new highs clocking a 5.5% gain on a year-to-date basis despite global macroeconomic headwinds. Nifty Midcap100 has also delivered similar returns of 5.6%. Meanwhile, Nifty Smallcap100 has remained an underperformer for the said period as investors bore a loss of 12%. But the best time to accumulate smallcap stocks is now.

Smallcaps generally tend to have a higher cost of capital compared to largecaps. With inflation inching down, interest rates are expected to fall. The November consumer price index (CPI) inflation came in at 5.88%, within the RBI’s tolerance band of 6%. The easing of inflation and interest rates would bring the raw material costs and interest expenses down making these companies margin accretive.

Apart from this, I also mentioned the capex cycle picking up a few weeks back. When you compare the Nifty50 and Nifty Smallcap100, the weightage for the capital goods sector is much higher at 13% in the Nifty Smallcap index versus 3% in the Nifty50. As the capital goods segment picks momentum, the smallcap index is likely to yield higher returns compared to Nifty50.

Let us get into some data-crunching now. There have been only five instances since 2005 where the Nifty Smallcap100 has given negative returns. However, in the following year, the index yielded a return of above 20% barring a single instance in 2019.



The chart below shows the yearly returns of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index. During the subprime crisis, the index halved, then rebounded by 85% the following year. This pattern repeated in 2011-2012, 2013-14, and 2019-2020.

2022 is again a negative year for the Smallcap index. However, the chances of the index reverting to its mean and generating a positive return are high in 2023.

The Indian economy is expected to grow at a much faster rate than the rest of the world in the upcoming decade. Smallcap stocks have higher growth potential as compared to midcaps and largecaps and the growth of the Indian economy will only assist this space.



Smallcap poses a great investment opportunity for growth in the long term as stocks may move from Smallcap to Midcap and further to Largecap. However, with high returns comes higher risks. Investors need to be wary of companies with low corporate governance. Investing in companies with sound professional management with good profit growth is the key here. Investors must avoid companies with excessive leverage in an elevated interest rate environment.

Market participants may consider this as a buying opportunity to accumulate sound smallcap stocks for a longer time horizon while ignoring the short-term hiccups.

Technical Outlook

The previous week on the weekly chart, Nifty50 formed a bearish dark cloud cover candle stick pattern at all-time high levels, and the index continued to drift lower post that. At the start of the week, bulls were having the upper hand and the index gained close to 2% making a high of around 18,696 levels. Nifty50 encountered resistance near 18,700 levels, and the market saw selling pressure on weekly expiry. Once it fell below the 18,550 support zone, the bearish trend intensified to 18,300.

India VIX, witnessed a bounce of more than 20% in a week indicating some uncertainty creeping at higher levels. On the technical ground, the support for the Index is placed near 18,100 and any move below the same will extend the fall to 17,900 levels. Similarly, on the higher side, 18,500 will be the immediate resistance followed by 18,650 levels. Nifty50 closed the week at 18,269, down 1.23%.



