DC Mayor to Launch Home for the Holidays Campaign

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, November 1, at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Human Services (DHS), will launch the District’s fifth annual “Home for the Holidays” campaign. This annual campaign seeks to accelerate the placement of families and individuals experiencing homelessness into long-term housing during the holiday season. The Mayor will call on housing providers to partner with DC by making available safe and affordable homes.

The Home for the Holidays campaign supports Homeward DC, Mayor Bowser’s strategic plan to make homelessness in the District rare, brief and non-recurring. Since launching Homeward DC, the District has driven down homelessness by 38%, with significant progress in preventing and ending family homelessness.

When:

Monday, November 1, at 11:30 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Laura Zeilinger, Director, DC Department of Human Services

Where:

Channel Square Apartments

325 P Street, SW

*Closest Metro Station: Waterfront Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Potomac Avenue & Half Street SW*

